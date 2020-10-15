Media Bites
Last Night, It Was 'All Done' With Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes was kinda "subtle" about his pre-empting by the Trump Town Hall? Not really.
By driftglass
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
You will notice in the video above, that during the "hand-off" between Mr. Chris Hayes and Ms. Rachel Maddow on MSNBC last night, there was pause so pregnant that I was sure Amy Coney Barrett was going to show up to block its access to Planned Parenthood.

It should have been clear to anyone that this very loud silence was their way of saying "We, too, are extremely pissed at our network for rewarding Donald Trump for bailing out of the presidential debates by gifting him with free airtime deliberately countprogrammed against Joe Biden. But the soulless corporate goons who rigged up this despicable ratings grab are the same people who sign our paychecks, so despite the fact that this is objectively big news and we are putatively a news network, don't expect us to whisper one mumbling word about it."

Brother Charlie Pierce was slightly more circumspect:

Criticism has been coming incoming from all directions. The Daily Beast reports that below decks "everyone is upset" at the network, and no less an august Beltway personage like Katie Couric has taken to Twitter to express her displeasure:

Oh Katie, Katie, Katie, you'd have to scrape off more than decade's worth of NBC openly groveling for Republican approval under David Gregory and Chuck Todd before you could get down to the level of this being merely a "bad decision".

Republished with permission from Driftglass.

