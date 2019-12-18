All Over America, Citizens Turned Out Last Night To Support Trump's Impeachment

Rachel Maddow was one of the few shows covering the impeachment rallies last night.

"This is impeachment eve. Protests in favor of impeaching President Trump were held all over the country tonight, from Boston to St. Petersburg, Florida, to Lexington, Kentucky, Kansas City, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee, Phoenix, Arizona, Aspen, Colorado. Some of these protests are still going on," she said.

"Here is 'Nobody is above the law' projected on Senator Ron Johnson's office building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tonight. This is New York City. Protesters holding up a giant poster. Protesters in New York marched from Times Square holding that sign which features of course the part of the Constitution that gives Congress its impeachment power.

"In Raleigh, North Carolina, pro-impeachment protesters came out in large numbers. And among other things, they sang Christmas carols. There was a big crowd today and tonight in Georgia and they are in Atlanta chanting 'This is what democracy looks like.' People were out in the snow in 28-degree weather in Portland, Maine, earlier tonight. This is Louisiana outside Congressman Steve Scalise's office saying 'Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.' In Philadelphia, what they're saying is 'When I say people, you say power. People, power.' This demonstration is more than 600 of them all around the country tonight, all 50 states."

It wasn't just coastal cities, either:

The Denver #ImpeachmentEve Rally was amazing. Knowledge and awareness of the importance of this moment was palpable. The humor, spelling, and grammar on the signs was on point. 1,200 attendees at least. This is what democracy looks like. These are my people. #DemCastCO #DemCast pic.twitter.com/exdnOcmGaA — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) December 18, 2019

Happy #ImpeachmentEve, AZ! Indivisible's @ezralevin on @TheLastWord with @Lawrence: "There are a dozen events spread throughout AZ. Yes this is in Phoenix, in Tucscon, in Flagstaff. This is also in Ajo, in Cottonwood, in Prescott, where Barry Goldwater launched his campaign... " pic.twitter.com/totKjSIjtY

Sacramento CA suited up and showed up. pic.twitter.com/lSQWnhkaw5 — Persistent Patriot 🆘 (@kimberleyahaye3) December 18, 2019

To everyone who got out there last night when it would have been so much easier to stay home; to everyone who called their Republican senators and demanded a real trial in the Senate -- THANK YOU. God bless us, every one!