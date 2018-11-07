How Bad Was Last Night For Trump? SO Bad

Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace disagree about the George W. Bush presidency (Wallace worked for Bush and considers him family).

But Rachel Maddow remembers the investigations and indictments during the Bush administration, and points out to Nicolle, who agrees, that the Trump White House has no idea what is about to hit them.

RACHEL MADDOW (to Nicolle Wallace): You and I, I think, like each other very much, we are actual friends off camera, disagree strongly on the legacy of the overall administration of George Bush. I will concede you this. Everything I thought was wrong and terrible at the George Bush administration, and I can read you chapter and verse on the indictments

NICOLLE WALLACE: -- you wrote the book on it!

MADDOW: I really can. We have just had a midterm election that ends tonight where the president has his campaign chairman, his deputy campaign chairman, National Security Advisor, and personal lawyer all awaiting sentencing on felony charges. The president is the subject of an active investigation of a counterintelligence and criminal nature that has produced 100 felony indictments already. Gerald Nadler is the head of the Judiciary Committee. Everybody thinks that's where impeachment comes from. That's where action comes from to protect the Mueller investigation to make sure it comes to an end. Devin Nunes will dissolve back into security.

WALLACE: God willing!

MADDOW: He will hold -- maybe he'll pick up farming since he's been faking all this time. Adam Schiff as chair of the intelligence committee is not just going in there as a Democrat. Adam Schiff is going in there as -- you know this, one of the most talented intellects we've seen in modern politics. Adam Schiff. The way he approaches an issue, wouldn't you be terrified to have him as a professor? The grade curve in his class would be like F to a D-minus. You'd never catch up with him.

WALLACE: Adam Schiff will have the ability to do what none of the Republicans on the intel committee have done, to actually protect the Justice Department and the FBI. When the Justice Department and the FBI went to Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes and said, please don't release these classified materials. Please don't release the Nunes memo. Please don't release the FISA applications which have sources and methods in them. Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes, the Republican speaker and the Republican chairman of the intel committee said, "Pound sand, FBI head. Pound sand, DOJ." The Justice Department, Republican appointees at the Justice Department and FBI? Their lives get better tomorrow.

Note: Devin Nunes won re-election so guess what that means?