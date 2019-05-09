Support Swells For Trump's Impeachment

In the last two weeks, support for the impeachment of Donald Trump has risen by 5 points, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

45 percent support impeaching Trump, while 42 percent oppose impeachment. The remaining respondents were undecided.

A majority also agreed that Congressional investigations interfere with the business of governing, which they definitely want Congress to do.

“It’s becoming a circus over there” in Washington, said Fatima Alsrogy, 36, a T-shirt designer from Dallas who took the poll. “There are so many more important things the country needs to pay attention to right now.” Alsrogy, an independent, thinks Trump should be impeached. Yet she also wishes lawmakers would do more to improve the healthcare system for self-employed people like her. “I bought my own (health) insurance on an Obamacare exchange,” she said. “It’s a huge expense, and I don’t know if Obamacare is going to be amended or taken away. It’s stressful.”

Trump's approval rating remains unchanged, with 39 percent approving and 55 percent disapproving.

In my opinion, Congress should be holding hearings every day. Democrats have to inform the public; Trump and his administration need to suffer consequences for defying subpoenas and document requests. With only 3 percent of Americans having actually read the Mueller report, public hearings are a must. But one thing is certain. With every single act of obstruction, Trump validates the entire second part of the Mueller report documenting his obstruction of justice.

Let's get that support number up to 55 percent.