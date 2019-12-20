Christian Magazine Calls For Trump's Removal: 'Morally Lost And Confused'

Christianity Today, the most read Evangelical Christian publication, published a blistering article Thursday calling for Trump's removal from office.

The article was authored by Mark Galli, the editor-in-chief, and he does not hold back or equivocate. There is no waffling. Trump is completely unfit and immoral and needs to not only be impeached, he needs to be removed from office.

Galli starts by laying out one of the main goals of Christianity Today, as explained by Billy Graham, before connecting it to Donald Trump:

"Christianity Today will help evangelical Christians interpret the news in a manner that reflects their faith. The impeachment of Donald Trump is a significant event in the story of our republic. It requires comment."

Galli then explains that the publication generally stays "above the fray" and allows readers with different political leanings to make their own decisions and makes it clear that they typically do not allow politics to be their main focus. But, in this time, they felt the need to take a stand and make a statement.

They do state this one critique of the Democrats:

"The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion. This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment."

I would disagree with that last sentence, but let's move on. Even though they assert that Democrats have had it "out for him" they do not side with Donald Trump:

"But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The President of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral. The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."

I mean. WOW. Speechless.

It goes on:

"We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character."

Then, a direct appeal to evangelicals who refuse to see Trump for the immoral criminal that he is:

"To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?"

Will Trump lose any Evangelical support? How long until Donald Trump tweets attacks at Christianity Today and calls them a "fake news magazine"?

Most importantly, will evangelicals heed this advice or simply denounce it?