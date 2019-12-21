Politics
Trump Yells About Ungrateful Christians, Calls Dems 'Communists'

"Who's gonna protect you when I'm gone?" seems to be the theme of his latest rant.
By Susie Madrak

Trump is always projecting! Mad as hell over Christianity Today calling for his impeachment and removal from office, he starts calling Democratic candidates communists -- which is a tad ironic:

"WAHHH! WHY DON'T YOU PEOPLE LOVE ME?"

Remind me. Who's the lapdog of the Russian premier, head of the former Communistic U.S.S.R.?

"WE ALL LOVE YOU, DADDY! PLEASE DON'T CRY!!!"

Those people, the ones who willingly traded the entire country to a Russian puppet in exchange for pro-life judges? They're not Christians. I don't know what they are, and they can tell themselves they did the right thing -- but they had to ignore 99% of the New Testament to rationalize their support for this man.


