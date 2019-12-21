Trump Yells About Ungrateful Christians, Calls Dems 'Communists'

Trump is always projecting! Mad as hell over Christianity Today calling for his impeachment and removal from office, he starts calling Democratic candidates communists -- which is a tad ironic:

I guess the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

"WAHHH! WHY DON'T YOU PEOPLE LOVE ME?"

Remind me. Who's the lapdog of the Russian premier, head of the former Communistic U.S.S.R.?

Thank you to Franklin Graham for stating that his father, the late great Billy Graham, voted for me in the 2016 Election. I know how pleased you are with the work we have all done together! https://t.co/40RX2KM4Vv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

"WE ALL LOVE YOU, DADDY! PLEASE DON'T CRY!!!"

Those people, the ones who willingly traded the entire country to a Russian puppet in exchange for pro-life judges? They're not Christians. I don't know what they are, and they can tell themselves they did the right thing -- but they had to ignore 99% of the New Testament to rationalize their support for this man.