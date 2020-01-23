Adam Schiff Argues For Trump's Removal: 'If Truth Doesn't Matter, We're Lost'

On the second day of House managers' presentation of evidence, the day was spent making the case that Donald Trump abused the power of his office to extort Ukraine's newly-elected president into interfering in the 2020 election by announcing an investigation into Hunter Biden.

That took around 8 1/2 hours or so. And then Adam Schiff stepped up to close for the day. Instead of summarizing the mountain of evidence they presented proving the abuse of power charge, Schiff went straight to the heart of the matter: Why Trump should be removed from office.

It was, as Aliza observed, as if he reached into the national soul and spoke for us all, at least those of us who still believe in truth and fact.

"He's guilty, you know -- is there really any doubt about this, do we really have any doubt about the facts here? Does anybody really question whether the president is capable of what he's charged with?" he asked rhetorically, and of course everyone who believes in the truth nodded along but no one thought any Republican in the room would nod and indeed they didn't. That didn't matter. He was just warming up.

"No one is really making the argument, Donald Trump would never do such a thing," he said. "Because of course we know that he would. And of course we know that he did."

Here's the punch line.

The American people deserve a president they can count on to put their interests first, to put their interest first. Colonel Vindman said, here, right matters. Here, right matters. Well, let me tell you something. If right doesn't matter, if right doesn't matter, it doesn't matter how good the constitution is. It doesn't matter how brilliant the framers were. It doesn't matter how good or bad our advocacy in this trial is. It doesn't matter how well-written the oath of impartiality is. If right doesn't matter, we're lost. If truth doesn't matter, we're lost. The framers couldn't protect us from ourselves, if right and truth don't matter. And you know that what he did was not right.

When you get to the end of this speech -- and I can't stress enough how much I want you to watch it -- I dare you not to feel as though he reached straight into all the bruised and battered places in our national psyche and spoke for every one of us. He did speak for every one of us. Every one. Plainly, and simply but with such honesty and passion.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rep. Schiff cuts to the heart of why Trump should be removed:



“You know you can't trust this president to do what's right for this country. You can trust he'll do what's right for Donald Trump.” — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 24, 2020

Schiff is really making the case now. The REAL case. Telling the Senate "you know you can't count on him [Trump]. You know you can't. You know you can't."



This argument is for the so-called national security Republicans. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 24, 2020

Schiff is magnificent. Every American should be proud and should know what he says is true and right. There are not two sides to everything. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2020

A packed and attentive Senate floor for Schiff’s closing. From my position in the press gallery, it appears every senator is at his or her desk or standing in the back. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 24, 2020

Schiff’s closing, where he asked if senators had confidence that Trump would pick national interest over himself, was probably the most interesting moment so far of Dem arguments.



Chamber was dead silent and focused on him - didn’t see a single conversation on GOP side. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 24, 2020

Oh good, they were listening. Because they all need to not just listen but hear. Hear what he said. The republic depends upon it.

The full transcript is below.