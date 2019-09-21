Politics
Elizabeth Warren Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment

Elizabeth Warren one of the top 3 Democratic Presidential candidates, is ready for impeachment proceedings to begin.
By Red Painter
Image from: Getty Images: Selcuk Acar

Elizabeth Warren came out STRONGLY in support of impeachment proceedings beginning against Donald Trump. She doesn't hold back.

Her tweet thread:

And Moscow Mitch makes an appearance

A nice tie in with Nixon

Warren campaign sent this to supporters:

Twitter had thoughts


Even non-Warren supporters agree with her clarity

How many more Democratic candidates will finally come out and push for impeachment of the most corrupt and treasonous President* to ever hold (steal) office? Hopefully all of them.

