Elizabeth Warren Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment

Elizabeth Warren came out STRONGLY in support of impeachment proceedings beginning against Donald Trump. She doesn't hold back.

Her tweet thread:

After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes. He continues because he knows his Justice Department won't act and believes Congress won’t either. Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law. If we do nothing, he’ll be right. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

And Moscow Mitch makes an appearance

Mitch McConnell is also complicit. The Senate must vote on the bill, already passed by the House, to help states and localities protect themselves from the foreign attacks on our elections that the President has previously welcomed. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

A nice tie in with Nixon

In 1974, Democrats and Republicans united in support of impeachment not out of mutual contempt for Nixon but mutual respect for the rule of law. Congress refused to be complicit in future law-breaking by Nixon or other presidents. It’s time for this Congress to step up and act. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

Warren campaign sent this to supporters:

Elizabeth Warren emails supporters: "I said it before, and I'll say it again: It's time for this Congress to start impeachment proceedings." pic.twitter.com/DWVVa8mgU8 — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) September 21, 2019

Twitter had thoughts

Warren breaking with Pelosi on impeachment is very big news. Or ought to be. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 21, 2019

Warren is in tune with the people on impeachment. She shouldn’t be a lone voice in national politics on this issue, but so far she seems to be the only elected willing to be frank and unflinchingly honest about what the hell is going on. — Shannon 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@TheStagmania) September 21, 2019

Even non-Warren supporters agree with her clarity

I don't agree with much of Warren on policy, but the moral and legal clarity here is perfect. Impeachment is both duty and necessity, and Trump's crimes will only get worse. https://t.co/b2WwasVVjg — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) September 21, 2019

How many more Democratic candidates will finally come out and push for impeachment of the most corrupt and treasonous President* to ever hold (steal) office? Hopefully all of them.