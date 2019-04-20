Elizabeth Warren Goes There, Calls For Impeachment

Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially called for impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.

In a series of tweets and an official emailed statement, she wrote, "The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack."

"Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: 'Congress has authority to prohibit a President's corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.'" she continued. "The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment."

"To ignore a president's repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways."

"The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States," she concluded.

Donald Trump collaborated with hostile foreign powers to get elected. He helped our enemies, he betrayed our country and he lied to cover it all up, while abusing his power to obstruct Robert Mueller to get to the truth.

Whatever the outcome of this, it must happen. Failure for the House to begin impeachment proceedings would guarantee the end of our democracy and the demise of the rule of law.