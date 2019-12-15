Winter Donation Drive

Support For Impeachment Hits 54 Percent In Fox News Poll After Trump Freaks Out Over Previous Survey

Support for impeaching President Donald Trump hit a record high of 54% in a Fox News poll that was released on Sunday.
By David
Image from: Gage Skidmore

Half of those surveyed told Fox News that the president should be impeached and removed. An additional 4% believe that the president should only be impeached. In all, 13 percent more respondents thought that the president should be impeached than those who thought he shouldn't.

In October, Trump lashed out at Fox News after the network published a poll that found a majority of registered voters backed impeachment.

Since that time, Trump has tried to create the false narrative that support for impeachment is waning.


