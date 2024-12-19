Republican Whines: Too Much Disaster Relief In Spending Bill

On Fox Business (yeah), Rep. Dan Meuser whined about the amount of disaster relief funds included in the funding bill.

This is crazy: we've seen the devastation natural disasters have brought throughout the country. But clueless MAGA Republicans are willfully ignorant as to how government works, unless they are voting themselves a pay raise.

First, this jackass says the funds are necessary, then in the same breath, asks if it is necessary.

MEUSER: You know, even this $100 billion for, crying out loud, for disaster relief, okay, necessary. But, I mean, is it all necessary? You know, when I see numbers like $100 billion, why not 98.2? I mean, it should be based upon need, not based upon a number. And you know what? Doge swept in. Doge did a job. Joe alerted the American people. Hey, look what's going on here.

Money must be allocated beforehand. That's how spending bills and continuing resolutions work. The country isn't run by line-by-line items and then passed when funds are needed.

If something were to happen in Pennsylvania, this scumbag would be the first to attack FEMA and claim there wasn't enough funding because they hate Republicans.

DOGE is a cancer on the well-being of our country.