Fox News Poll Shows 50% Of Voters Want Trump Removed From Office

This poll released on Sunday from FOX News (aka State Sponsored Propaganda Network) won't make Dear Leader happy. By a margin of 50 to 44%, voters want Trump removed from office. Reminder: this is a Fox News poll. Not CNN. Not MSNBC. Not Washington Post. Fox News.

Further, the poll states that, by a 19 point margin, independents want Trump removed. That is really large spread. And that voting block is critical if Trump wants to win in November because his cult, I mean "base", won't be able to re-elect him alone.

Twitter had thoughts:

Even a Fox Poll shows removal of Trump at 50%. Republicans can either do it now, or we'll do it in November.



(FYI, Republicans. Wait til November and we'll take a bunch of you along with him.)https://t.co/LOtMSqDcEg — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 26, 2020

The new FOX NEWS poll is surprising! Whoopsie doodle... https://t.co/q7fvrK1Nnt pic.twitter.com/DJNLLad1pT — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) January 26, 2020

Even better: Nancy Pelosi has higher approval:.

Insights from Fox News poll:



53%-34% of independents support Trump’s removal



For all voters, 55% say economy is unfair



Strong disapproval for Trump on guns, immigration, healthcare, foreign policy, environment, race, spending



Far more approval for Pelosi than McConnell pic.twitter.com/T6kmJeDRVS — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 26, 2020

Amen amen amen — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) January 26, 2020

And a nice summary of the article, in under 280 characters:

Hey Senate Rs, fr Fox News poll:

Biden 50, Trump 41 (Trump had reason to fear VP)

Removal 50/44

Removal, independents 53/34 (+19!!!!)

Iran strike - US safer 27, less safe 48

Consent of Congress before military action -

61 yes, 23 no

Not winning. https://t.co/QIrZKJEj3H — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) January 26, 2020

Angry Trump tweet incoming in 3...2...1...