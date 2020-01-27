Fox News Poll Shows 50% Of Voters Want Trump Removed From Office

This poll released on Sunday from FOX News (aka State Sponsored Propaganda Network) won't make Dear Leader happy. By a margin of 50 to 44%, voters want Trump removed from office. Reminder: this is a Fox News poll. Not CNN. Not MSNBC. Not Washington Post. Fox News.
Further, the poll states that, by a 19 point margin, independents want Trump removed. That is really large spread. And that voting block is critical if Trump wants to win in November because his cult, I mean "base", won't be able to re-elect him alone.
Twitter had thoughts:
Even better: Nancy Pelosi has higher approval:.
And a nice summary of the article, in under 280 characters:
Angry Trump tweet incoming in 3...2...1...