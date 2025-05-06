Ex-Post Cartoonist Wins Pulitzer For Illustrated Commentary

The Post is falling over itself to tout her win.
By Susie MadrakMay 6, 2025

The Pulitzer Prize board thumbed their noses at Jeff Bezos on Monday by awarding the Pulitzer for illustrated reporting and commentary to the former Washington Post cartoonist who quit the paper after her cartoon was scrapped. Via the Daily Beast:

Ann Telnaes won the award, considered the highest honor in journalism, four months after she revealed that a cartoon showing Bezos and other tech billionaires genuflecting to Donald Trump was killed by the newspaper’s then-opinions editor David Shipley.

The Pulitzer board commended Telnaes for “delivering piercing commentary on powerful people and institutions with deftness, creativity – and a fearlessness that led to her departure from the news organization after 17 years.” The award recognized largely Trump-focused cartoons from throughout last year.

Telnaes did not respond to an immediate request for comment. The award comes as the Post has gone through months of turmoil over Bezos’ machinations, which has seen top reporters, columnists, and editors leave.

Telnaes wrote in January that the decision to kill her cartoon, which she attributed to its point of view, was a “game changer” that was “dangerous for a free press.” The decision ended her 17-year tenure at the paper, which she joined in 2008.

Amazing. Ann Telnaes just won a Pulitzer Prize for her work at The Washington Post --- which she resigned from after they refused to run this cartoon.

Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T20:09:31.089Z

Ann Telnaes quit the paper because her editor wouldn’t run her cartoon making fun of tech execs, including Post owner Jeff Bezos, groveling to Trump.

Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T19:49:11.371Z

Ann Telnaes @anntelnaes.bsky.social writes, "Because of the visual language we use, cartoonists will always be first in the line of fire when controversial subjects are being debated & free speech is threatened."

Succinct & well-written piece!

Fiona "Fi" Webster 🌎🌍🌏🥄🇺🇦 (@fiona-webster22.bsky.social) 2025-05-04T15:00:05.955Z

Discussion

