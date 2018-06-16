Award-winning Cartoonist Fired For Making Fun Of Trump

In recent weeks Rogers had published his cartoons the Post-Gazette refused to publish online, for syndication only. Apparently that was enough of an irritation that they finally canned their award-winning cartoonist.

Some recent examples are seen below.

Source: New York Times



PITTSBURGH — Rob Rogers joined The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a staff editorial cartoonist in 1993 and for years his cartoons have appeared in the newspaper roughly five days a week. But in late May, around Memorial Day, he said, they began disappearing. In just over a week, Mr. Rogers said, six of them were killed, one after it had been placed on a page. The first of the killed cartoons, which Mr. Rogers posted to social media and on his website, depicted President Trump placing a wreath on a tombstone that read “Truth, Honor, Rule of Law.” Over the past three months, Mr. Rogers said, 19 cartoons or proposals for cartoons were rejected by either the editorial page editor, Keith Burris, or the publisher, John Robinson Block.

...

On Thursday, his suspicions were confirmed when he was fired during an off-site meeting with two Post-Gazette human resources representatives. “They said, ‘This is your last day,’” he said. “It was like those movies you see on TV where the cop has to hand in his badge and his gun, only I was afraid they were going to ask for my pen.”

Rogers also penned an op-ed for the New York Times, giving his version of the events that led to his abrupt dismissal.

After 25 years as the editorial cartoonist for The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, I was fired on Thursday. I blame Donald Trump. Well, sort of. I should’ve seen it coming. When I had lunch with my new boss a few months ago, he informed me that the paper’s publisher believed that the editorial cartoonist was akin to an editorial writer, and that his views should reflect the philosophy of the newspaper. That was a new one to me.

Well worth reading in full for the chilling effect of having a demagogue like Trump in office. Right wing management everywhere now thinks it's perfectly ok to silence dissent.

As for the assclown who fired Rogers...from a 2016 Facebook post.

Donald Trump and Post-Gazette Publisher/Editor-in-Chief John Robinson Block