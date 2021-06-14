Politics
Special Contest To Celebrate Nancy Ohanian's Best Editorial Cartoonist Of 2020 Award

"The winner," announced the Society, "is freelancer Nancy Ohanian for 'The Trump Years,' which the judges found unique and powerful. At one glance, you see the message but you can't look away."
Every year-- since the 1930s-- the Society of Professional Journalists celebrates excellence in its profession by handing out Sigma Delta Chi awards recognizing the year's outstanding achievements that promote "the free flow of information to a well-informed citizenry."

We are very, very proud to announce that last night the award for excellence in editorial cartooning went to Nancy Ohanian, one of the talented artists you see connected to Blue America every day.

"The winner," announced the Society, "is freelancer Nancy Ohanian for 'The Trump Years,' which the judges found unique and powerful. At one glance, you see the message but you can't look away."

Nancy gave Blue America a copy of her gorgeous and collectible coffee table book, Between The Tweets to give away to a lucky campaign contributor.

Easy to win. Go to the Blue America 2022 Senate page here, give any amount to any of our endorsed candidates and you are automatically entered to win. One winner will be randomly drawn tomorrow (Monday) at noon (PT). That easy! It doesn't matter how much you give-- $10, $20 or $2,700 or anything in between-- and it doesn't matter if you give to one candidate or all the candidates... simple, simple.


The book is 84 pages (8x10 inches) and has never been opened or touched without gloved hands. It includes 65 full-colors, full-page editorial cartoons, all of which were taken into account by the judges both last night and two years ago when Nancy won a similar award from the award from the National Press Foundation.

I hope you enjoy participating and helping to build a real, functioning Democratic Majority Senate, and want to wish everyone who donates the very best of luck.

Thanks for always doing what you can to help make this a better world,

Howie, for the entire Blue America team

