CDC Confirms First Case Of Severe Bird Flu In Louisiana

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of severe bird flu in the United States. Which is a bigger deal than ever, because of the incompetent and inexperienced boobs El Cheato has nominated to run the nation's Department of Health and Human Services. If this mutates another step and makes the leap to human-to-human transmission, can they handle it? Via ABC News:

The federal health agency said Wednesday that the patient has been hospitalized in Louisiana. State health officials said the patient is over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions. The patient is experiencing severe respiratory illness related to bird flu infection and is currently in critical condition, a spokesperson from the Louisiana Department of Health told ABC News. Genomic data showed the Louisiana patient was infected with a version of the virus recently found to be spreading in wild birds and poultry in the U.S., as well as found in some human cases in Canada and Washington state, according to the CDC. The Louisiana patient was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks, although an investigation into the source of the illness is ongoing, the CDC said. This is the first case of human bird flu in the U.S. linked to exposure to backyard flock.

CALL YOUR SENATORS at (202) 224-3121 and tell them you don't want to live through another pandemic, and if they vote to confirm these incompetents, you will hold them personally responsible for what comes after.

Stop with the bullshit "my senator is a Republican and my call won't count" excuse. They count the calls and report them to leadership, which determines what happens as a caucus. Talk about complying in advance! Just call. It does matter.