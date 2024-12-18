Nancy Mace Can't Rule Out Drones From 'Outer Space'

She's always looking for attention.
By John AmatoDecember 18, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace is doing her best to enter the MAGA hall of shame.

The anti-trans bathroom lunatic joined Outkick and made these un-astute observations about the newest conspiracy floating in the sky.

MACE: So my concern is if it's not craft from outer space, because I think that has to be on the table, it has to be an option.

Is it our technology or is it Russia or Iran or China?

Is there someone who's winning the arms race and are we behind? Because my question is about national security.

And I hope that it's us.

I hope that it's not our adversaries or something from outside the universe.

Because I have real concerns that, like if these drones are from Iran or China, like some of the rumors have been, I pray that they're ours, but we should also know why they're out there.

Like, are they looking for radiation? Are they looking for a missing nuclear warhead?

Like, we deserve to have some answers here because people are scared.

Martians!
Radiation!
Adversaries outside the universe!
Missing warheads!
Oh, my!

