Mark Levin Describes The MAGA Cult Rules: Support Everything Trump

Trump sycophant, Fox News and radio host Mark Levin confirmed what we already knew -- it's a cult! -- when he proclaimed...

YOU MUST OBEY!!!

The news that Israel is bombing Iran, Iran is bombing Israel, Trump is claiming we are at war with Iran, just helping Israel, controlling the airways, etc, has undone Mark Levin's brain.

LEVIN: Yeah, so where are they? They're nowhere. How about China? Nowhere. How about Russia? Nowhere. What happened to World War 3? There is no World War 3. They all sound like a bunch of Marxist Islamists. [???] They don't sound like patriotic Americans. Let me be clear. This is good versus evil. You're either a patriotic American who's gonna get behind the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief, or you're not.



When Levin screams it's like a high-pitched wail of a frightened mouse trying to get your attention before scrambling under the floorboards.

Mark Levin's requirement for being a "patriotic" American is to unquestionably support everything Trump does, period. Alrighty then, it's a cult.