BAM! Dems Play Trump Video At Biden 'Competency' Hearing

Nearly all Democrats did not participate in the first congressional hearing focusing on allegations of former President Joe Biden's alleged mental decline while in the White House. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) did show up, and the Illinois Democrat used his time during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to put Republicans on blast for being "asleep at the wheel," while Trump is in office.

Durbin played a video montage of Trump that shows a noticeable mental decline, and asked, "Do any of these statements raise a question of cognitive ability? You be the judge."

The video featured Trump's bizarre comments on the campaign trail and during his second term. "The windmills are driving the whales crazy," Trump says in one clip, and "concepts of plan," he says in another. And, of course, it showed the clip of Trump saying Haitian immigrants are "eating the dogs" and "eating the cats" in an Ohio town.

Senate Judiciary Democrats wrote on the Bad App, "Senate Judiciary Republicans are holding a sham hearing now. If you want to talk about a President's state of mind, consider this mess."

Senate Judiciary Republicans are holding a sham hearing now. If you want to talk about a President's state of mind, consider this mess.



We're focused on the critical challenges facing our nation.



pic.twitter.com/nPXraHpcjU — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) June 18, 2025

We're sure Jake Tapper is glued to the TV to watch the sham hearing on Joe Biden, as Trump lashes out at the world while making war noises toward Iran.