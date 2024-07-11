Dem Senator: What About The Guy Ranting About Sharks And Exploding Trees?

Pundits are refusing to look at the insane elephant in the room -- a man who has been incoherently rambling for years. This is happening because our media wants to pick the nominee simply for clicks and airtime. But sure, let's put a dangerous sociopath back in the White House. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) wondered to CNN's Kaitlan Collins why all the attention is on President Biden instead of the felon's wild ramblings about electrocution by sharks and exploding pine trees at his rallies.

"Donald Trump may have given many more press conferences, but look at what he did on that debate stage just two weeks ago," Coons said. "He unleashed a torrent of lies and invective.CNN promptly fact-checked and said at least 30 big lies, three in one sentence at one point, so thank you."

"But bluntly, in a lot of those press conferences and in a lot of his campaign rallies, now he is saying bizarre and incoherent things,' he continued. "I talked to a head of state from a European country last night who said, how is it possible that former President Trump is rambling on about electrocution by sharks and exploding pine trees and, you know this, at rallies and public events, and no one's asking about it?"

"And people seem only concerned about the current president," he said. "We've got two candidates."

"When Donald Trump was president, we had four bad years," Coons added. "Joe Biden had one bad debate night, but he's had three and a half great years of accomplishing good things for our country."

He's not wrong. Just this week, Trump spoke at an event to launch a fact-free rant about drug overdoses and airports. At that same event at his golf course, he glitched out.

Remember that Trump's rant about sharks was made recently in late June, and he has repeated it.

Now they’ll say all these stories are terrible. Well, these stories have, you know, you heard my story in the boat with the shark, right? I got killed on that. They thought I was rambling. I’m not rambling. … We can’t get the boat to float. The battery is so heavy. So then I start talking about asking questions. You know, I have an, I had an uncle who was a great professor at MIT for many years, long, I think the longest tenure ever. Very smart, had three different degrees, and, you know, so I have an aptitude for things. You know, there is such a thing as an aptitude. I said, ‘Well, what would happen if this boat is so heavy and, started to sink and you’re on the top of the boat? Do you get electrocuted or not?’ In other words, the boat is going down and you’re on the top, will the electric currents flow through the water and wipe you out? And let’s say there’s a shark about 10 yards over there. Would I have to immediately abandon, or could I ride the electric down? And he said, ‘Sir, nobody’s ever asked us that question. But sir, I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Well, I want to know, because I guarantee you one thing, I don’t care what happens. I’m staying with the electric, I’m not getting over with it.

Biden has the olds, but the felon is a raving lunatic who is all over the Epstein document dump. It's as if he had Epstein on speed dial. But sure, Biden is three years older than Trump.