There's Word Salad And Then There's Victoria Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz said she is refusing to do her duty as a House Republican and instead wants to join forces with the fake group known as Doge.

Instead of caucusing with Republicans she wants to play in the sandbox with Elon and Vivek.

Edith Olmsted at TNR reports,"Representative Victoria Spartz’s move could threaten the Republicans’ House majority."

The Indiana Republican went on CNN and began spewing gibberish to Pamela Brown on Tuesday.

SPARTZ: And I mean, there are a lot of different frustrations. People have to decide. And we'll decide as a conference. Honestly, I still work with Republicans very close. I still work and visited people that will be appointed administration and had a lot of meetings. So I'm going to ensure that my Republicans are going to be great again. My colleague said, we'll take mediocre. I really would hope we will be more than mediocre. So I'm working with people. But I just don't need to go there, like they give you one minute for grievances. It's not where decisions are made, in the committees. It's sad. It's a sad reality. It should be made there. But it's not made there. But we'll see. I mean, people have to make decisions. And we'll decide as a team. And I'll support the team. I just want to make sure that we do something to change the processes and status quo. This institution is totally broken and not serving the people.

How does a district elect a person like this? Well, it is Indiana.

At least she admits the MAGA GOP is a circus full of freaks.