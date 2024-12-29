'A Partisan Lens': Ro Khanna Wants Us To Give The Felon A Chance

Multimillionaire California Rep. Ro Khanna doesn't seem to get that he wasn't reelected to kiss Donald J. Trump's billionaire derriere. Wow, look at me rhyming and shit. Ro, can I call you Ro? Donald doesn't give one single solitary shit about American workers, and we're not sure where you came up with that idea, Ro. And Donald, Leon Musk, and Vivek fucking Ramawhatever do not care about wasteful spending, my dude. It's all about enriching themselves by kneecapping the federal government while gutting regulations. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk, Ro.

Meanwhile, on Fox News, Ro wants to give Donald a chance. We did that during his first term already, thankyouverymuch.

"But if the president has actually a good idea to bring manufacturing back* or to cut wasteful defense spending or to make our food system safer and get the additives out of our food, why wouldn't we want to work on things that are good for the American people?" Khanna said. "This is the part of politics that folks are sick about, that we're always looking at things from a partisan lens as opposed to what's good for America."

"And what they want, actually, is change agents, change agents on the Republican side and the Democratic side," he added.

Donald will not bring about "significant change," as the Fox host implied. We've been down this road before, ferfuckssake.

*Editor's note: The manufacturing boom is underway, thanks to President Biden, the infrastructure bill and the CHIPS Act, passed by a Democratic Congress. Perhaps Ro Khanna should look them up.