AZ Prosecutor Investigating Trump's Violent Remarks About Liz Cheney

Donald J. Trump told Tucker Carlson in Arizona of his violent fantasy about Liz Cheney yesterday, and it was psychotic. The disgraced former President said, "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." Nice, huh?

Well, Arizona's top prosecutor is investigating whether Trump violated state law by making a "death threat."

12News reports:

"I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona's laws," Attorney General Mayes, a first-term Democrat, said during Friday's taping of "Sunday Square Off." "I'm not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn't, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state."

Trump tried to walk back his violent rhetoric on Truth Social, and it doesn't make sense.

'All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have “the guts” to fight herself," Trump, who received five deferments to avoid serving in the military, said. "It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, “No thanks!”'

"Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so," he added. "He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!"

Then, of course, he doubled down on his rhetoric, saying Liz Cheney "kills people."

Trump doubles down on talking about Liz Cheney having “nine barrels shooting at her” and having “guns trained on her face”: “She kills people” pic.twitter.com/aiRG8KVkEj — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

Trump is responsible for so many deaths after he bungled his response to the pandemic as he literally danced while Americans were dying and shuttered at home. In addition, after Trump overturned Roe, women have died. And Liz Cheney is not responsible for her father's actions.

Trump, who has failed to admit he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, has suggested a military crackdown on political opponents he has described as “the enemy within.” Aside from that, isn't a violent threat a violation of his bail? Just asking.