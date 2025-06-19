Duckworth Drops All The Truth Bombs On Hegseth

To say that Secy of Defense And Da Fifth of Bourbon Pete Hegseth had a bad day in front of the US Senate on Wednesday would be an understatement, including when Sen. Tammy Duckworth opened the bomb bay doors and let loose her entire payload of truth bombs, making sure each and every one counted:

You are blowing through money like my cadet, fellow cadets and I did in our first Liberty after basic camp. Luckily, I didn't end up with a questionable tattoo. Your failures, Mr. Secretary, since you've taken office has been staggering.

You sent classified operational information over Signal to chest thump in front of your wife, who, by the way, has no security clearance, risking service member lives in the process. You blew the one million, one billion dollar fight against the Houthis, whom, again, as my colleague says, has no Navy, and yet you lost all of those aircraft. You've created such a hostile command environment that no one wants to serve as your chief of staff or work with you and other senior lead DoD leadership roles.

But what we should all be talking about more than all of this is that you have an unjustified un-American misuse of the military in American cities pulling resources and attention away from core missions to the detriment of the country, the war fighters, and yes, the war fighting that you claim to love. I don't know if this is because you are too inexperienced and incompetent to understand the real threats facing our country or if it's because you are just an unqualified yes man who can't tell the president how to keep Americans safe.

You are focusing on renaming bases for Confederate generals. You said just now to Senator King, that to a man and to a woman, we would rather be associated with the old Confederate names. Well, I am one of those women. I served at Fort Rucker, Alabama, a base that was named for a traitor who took arms against the United States of America, led troops who killed Americans. It was renamed for Mike Novosel, a commander, a honor recipient who, in his citation for the Medal of Honor, includes that he saved 29 American lives, to include hovering backwards in a helicopter towards an enemy bank bunker, where a wounded American was laying and saved that, and saved that person, including after being taken fire himself. I know a little something about what it takes to fly a helicopter when you've been hit by an enemy fire that was here. I'd rather be associated with Mike Novosel than a failed Confederate traitor.

I don't know whether you were inexperienced or too incompetent, but I wonder when you will actually focus on our nation's war fighting mission.