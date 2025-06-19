Old Man Yells At Cloud

Big baby Trump kicks off his morning crying about poll numbers.
Old Man Yells At Cloud
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJune 19, 2025

Donald lashed out over his old and new poll numbers, "Sleepy Joe," and Fox News to kick off his morning in a grammar-challenged post on Truth Social. Fox News polls are reasonably accurate, so he usually cites Rasmussen, an incredibly biased, inaccurate pollster.

"The Crooked FoxNews Polls got the Election WRONG, I won by much more than they said I would, and have been biased against me for years," Donald wrote. "They are always wrong and negative."

"It’s why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT," he continued. "This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work.'

"Now a new FoxNews poll comes out this morning giving me a little more than 50% at the Border, and yet the Border is miraculously perfect, NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH. 60,000 people came in with Sleepy Joe in the same month last year," he added. "I hate FAKE pollsters, one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster!"

In a separate post, Trump lashed out at another conservative outlet, writing, "The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!"

Donald's poll numbers are tanking. Fox News notes that Trump said on Wednesday, "My approval rating is the highest it's ever been," however, "But five months into his second tour of duty in the White House, Trump's approval ratings remain underwater in most, but not all, of the latest national polls conducted over the past three weeks."

Another Fox News poll released yesterday states, "A majority opposes President Trump’s budget plan, including about one-quarter of Republicans."

Trump can't get over Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton, for that matter:

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon