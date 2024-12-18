Dark Money: It's Not Just For Republican Elections Anymore

The RNC convention raised $92 million. More than half of that was dark money.
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 18, 2024

I'm old enough to remember when Republicans used to use dark money to get specific politicians get elected. But now, the right wingers use that shit for everything, from politicians to laws and now to political conventions:

Records show that the nonpartisan Host Committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention raised more than $92 million to fund the massive downtown Milwaukee event at the Fiserv Forum in mid-July.

But more than half of the funds were funneled through the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce's Community Support Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the city's conservative business lobby.

In all, the MMAC foundation gave $53.8 million to the Host Committee since 2022.

Officials won't disclose which companies and individuals gave money to the MMAC foundation to pass on for the convention. In its federal tax records, the MMAC foundation says the names of those donors are "restricted."

The Journal Sentinel asked for the donor list. The request was rejected.

Undoubtedly, the MMAC is withholding the information on behalf of the donors.

The only plausible reasons for the donors not to have their information publicly available is because their donations are illegal, such as over the legal limit, or that they are ashamed of being known to have supported the Fourth Reich. Personally, my money would be on both.

It also shows the need to eliminate Citizens United which opened this Pandora's Box to begin wiith.

Discussion

