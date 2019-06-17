Fight Back Against Cheri Bustos-- And Win Some Art

If you read DownWithTyranny with any regularity-- or just wander over from time to time to look at the pictures-- you probably know the work of artist, cartoonist and caricaturist Nancy Ohanian, who does many of the illustrations. Nancy had long careers at the New York Times and the L.A. Times and in the academic world and just recently won this year's National Press Foundation’s Clifford K. and James T. Berryman Award for Editorial Cartooning.

She also just put together her third deck of gorgeous, collectible playing cards, each card decorated with a different one of her creations. Lots of Trump poses, of course, but plenty of other 2018-19 political characters we'll never forget, whether we want to or not.

Nancy gave Blue America 5 decks to give away this week to lovers of political art.

This is how we're going to do it. We want to raise money to combat the DCCC's anti-democracy Cheri Bustos Rule against primaries so we're asking you to go to our ActBlue congressional primary page. Donate any amount to any candidate-- or any combination of candidates-- on this page, and you'll have a shot at the random drawing for one of the decks.

The old establishment diktat about how the only way to win "Republican seats" is by running a Republican-lite campaign has been proven false over and over and over. Last week the Virginia Democratic establishment got slapped down again when they ran a corrupt conservative "ex"-Republican legislator against incumbent Democrat Lee Carter because they think Carter is too progressive. In 2017, the voters of Manassas turned out in their highest numbers ever to replace the "untouchable" Republican House Majority Whip and replace him with democratic socialist Lee Carter. (Did we mention this was in Virginia?)

Last week the Democratic establishment's shill candidate lost his primary bid against Carter. But the Democratic establishment never learns.

As you probably know, Cheri Bustos has blacklisted firms that work with progressive candidates running against Blue Dogs. And Pelosi has given her the OK. So far we have four candidates we're trying to help overcome the DCCC roadblocks.



If you want More and Better Democrats, and a chance to win a pack of those collective playing cards with art by Nancy Ohanian, click on the thermometer and give any amount to any candidate/s and you're entered to win.

There will be more soon; we're still vetting candidates to be as sure as we can be that when they get to Congress they won't disappoint. (Just like the cards won't disappoint you. And did I mention that each deck is autographed as well? Contest ends Wednesday morning at noon, EST. The official rules can be found here.)

Thanks for always doing what you can to make this a better world,

Howie, for the entire Blue America team