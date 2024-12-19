School Board Rejects Social Studies Curriculum; It Hurts Donald's Feelings

Something like social studies was never controversial until America elected a raging narcissist who isn't capable of handling even the slightest bit of criticism into power. Narcissists always have flying monkeys to do their work; in this case, it's the Derby school district near Wichita, Kansas. There must never be a negative word about their precious leader, whose ego is fragile but massive. The school board rejected a proposed social studies curriculum for high school students because they claimed that some materials were biased against Donald.

KMUW reports:

The curriculum was recommended by Derby High School teachers, who reviewed six social studies programs over the past year.

Some board members voiced concerns about anti-racism statements on the publisher's website, as well as the company's statements about diversity, equity and inclusion. They also said parts of a textbook and online materials do not fairly reflect Trump's first presidency.

"My biggest concern … involved what I would define as bias of omission," board member Cathy Boote said.

The Derby Board of Education (clockwise from top: Jennifer Neel, Mark Boline, Tanya Jacobucci, Michael Blankenship, Melanie Turner, Robyn Pearman and Cathy Boote) rejected a proposed high school social studies curriculum because some members said it is biased against Donald Trump.

Boote listed several examples of material she said did not accurately reflect Trump's actions during his presidency, including his stance on Cuba, trade deals with China, relationships with allies and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Then there was the 'Muslim ban,'" Boote said, making air quotes with her fingers. "With no mention of the fact it wasn't aimed at all Muslim countries, just those that have no ability to vet.

"Safety was the top priority, but they leave it sit there, with no explanation, to make you think he was xenophobic," she said.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order suspending all travel and immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. During the campaign for his first term, Trump had called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

Derby board member Michael Blankenship said he was concerned about some of the points Boote mentioned. He also opposed the new curriculum because of a statement Houghton Mifflin Harcourt made in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, who was Black, by a white police officer in 2020.

"We believe Black Lives Matter. We believe in social justice. We believe learning is a fundamental right," the company said in a June 2020 message posted on its website. "We believe the education system needs to change, and we will continue to use our platform to make that change."