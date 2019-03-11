Who's Your Favorite Progressive Champion?

We're very proud that one of our artists-- and a dear friend-- Nancy Ohanian, was just honored by the National Press Foundation with their 2019 Berryman Award for Editorial Cartoons.

The same day, Ted Lieu also presented her with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition. There is a video of Nancy accepting her award, right here.

Today we want to give away 4 prints-- each autographed by the artist-- from her heroes of the revolution series:

Ted Lieu (California) +.04

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) +.03

Rashida Tlaib .02 (Michigan) +.02

Randy Bryce .01 (Wisconsin) +.01

We'll randomly select 4 donors and give each donor one print-- the one you want.

How will we know which drawing you want? Well, imagine you decide to donate $20. Add one cent for Randy Bryce, two cents for Rashida Tlaib, three cents for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or four cents for Ted Lieu. So if you want the Randy Bryce image, you'd give $20.01. Or say you want to contribute $5 and have a chance to win the Rashida print, You contribute $5.02. Easy enough, right?

And the money you contribute goes where? Our independent expenditure committee spends money supporting the progressive congressional candidates we endorse.

You can see the list here: our 2020 House candidates so far. (If you don't want a print but still feel like giving, donate to one of the candidates-- or all of them-- at the link right above.)

Here is where you contribute if you want to win one of the prints.

Or you can just tap on the ActBlue contest thermometer:

AND... I just thought of this... if you're feeling' flush... we're going to send one person a package of 10 of Nancy's prints. Which person? The one who contributes the most in this little contest-- which ends next Saturday night at 9pm (PDT).

This is what Congressman Ted Lieu said about her:

"Nancy Ohanian is a national treasure. Her art is powerful, moving and informative. Satire and humor can reveal truth in a way that other forms of communication cannot. And Nancy is one of the masters at it."

↓ Story continues below ↓

This is a chance to win a signed print by this powerful, award-winning artist of some of the best progressive champions in the country. Hey, start a collection. She hasn't even done one of Ilhan Omar yet... but I'm sure that's coming soon. Just go here and contribute what you can-- there's no minimum of course-- and you well may find one of these beautiful, collectible prints at your front door.

Thanks for always doing what you can to make a better world.

Howie, for the entire Blue America team