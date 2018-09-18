Rachel Maddow Was Number One On ALL Of Cable Friday

Time goes so quickly I couldn't remember the news story that might have driven viewers to The Rachel Maddow Show last Friday night.

It was the Paul Manafort plea deal. Seems like a month ago.

Rachel Maddow's show that night was ranked number one in ALL of cable television that night, not just cable news. That is remarkable. Forbes:

Maddow is the network's [MSNBC] top-rated prime-time host, and last week she drew her largest weekly audience ever, with an average of 3.43 million viewers. Ratings data released today by Nielsen show Maddow ended the week as the most-watched cable news show for the week, beating out competition from CNN and longtime top-rated cable news network Fox News Channel. Among viewers 25-54, the demographic most coveted by advertisers, Maddow remained on top, with an average audience of 667,000 viewers. Maddow's big week was helped in part by strong ratings delivery Friday night when The Rachel Maddow Show drew 3.662 million viewers--more than any other show on cable or broadcast TV. Maddow finished ahead of NBC's Dateline, CBS' Blue Bloods, and Fox News Channel's top-rated Hannity.

And at my house we're asking, what the heck is "Blue Bloods"?