Poor Fox News, Rachel Maddow's Ratings Are Through The Roof

Not just on Cable *News.* Rachel Maddow's show is number one across all of cable *television.*
Fox News has forever excused their dishonest propaganda programming with the reply "but look at our ratings!"

Fox can't brag about their ratings anymore. To do so, they would have to bring up one Ms. Rachel Maddow, who is kicking them in the pants not only compared to other cable news programs, but across all of cable television.

But since Joe Biden won the presidency, MSNBC's ratings have been tremendous and Rachael Maddow has been on a viewership winning streak.

March 3rd: Maddow: 3.483 Hannity: 2.774

The 25-54 Demographic has been shifting positions between some Fox programs and MSNBC, but in total audience, Maddow has been a winner.

What's poor widdle Sean Hannity got to brag about now?

Frances Langum contributed to this post.

