Don't Worry, Rachel Maddow's Not Going Anywhere

After negotiations, the MSNBC star has signed a multi-year contract that will keep her with her current employer.
By Susie Madrak

Rachel Maddow, who was reportedly considering ending her long run at MSNBC, has signed a new multiyear contract, according to the Daily Beast:

Maddow, 48, will continue to host her nightly show, which has MSNBC’s highest ratings, but the new deal also calls for her to pursue new projects with parent company NBC Universal.

“This uniquely positions Rachel and MSNBC to capitalize on the evolving and fast growing media landscape for years to come,” one of the sources told the Beast.

As The Daily Beast reported exclusively earlier this month, Maddow’s contract with NBC, where she has been since 2008, was set to expire early next year.

As re-upping negotiations dragged on, sources said, she expressed interest in possibly leaving the cable channel and moving into the streaming and podcasting space, in part to have more time with her family.

