Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Wait, What? Maddow's Sincere Thank You To Mitch McConnell

Rachel Maddow thinks Democrats should thank Mitch McConnell for what he said about the infrastructure plan. Really.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Well, well. Rachel Maddow actually thinks Mitch McConnell just did Democrats a big favor.

Did he resign? Not that big a favor.

Mitch McConnell announced that not a single Republican Senator would vote for the Biden infrastructure plan.

Maddow's response? GOOD.

"That is a blessing," said Maddow, "because it means there is now no reason for Democrats to waste time trying to do the ultimately futile thing they might otherwise try, of reaching out to Republicans, taking things out of the bill in order to make Republicans happy, to chase maybe a Republican vote or two."

Maddow went on to talk strategy: "...it should mean that Democrats can now move ahead with plans to pass this thing on their own terms with just their own votes. It means that the negotiations over what's going to be in the bill are only going to happen among Democrats."

And she had some words other than "thank you" for Mitch McConnell, during which she actually cracked herself up:

RACHEL MADDOW: The Republican leader said at the outset, the day Biden rolls out the bill, there will be no Republican votes no matter what's in it. Okay, done. Then this bill isn't for you guys and you can go back to the stuff of what you really care about, like who is Q? [Rachel's laughter, totally worth the click, right?] and something, something Dr. Seuss. And who are you going to run for president in the Republican primary besides a guy who probably will be in prison, but he's still going to run. happy Paul Manafort's birthday, Republicans. Quiet, now. the adults are working on something that could be a really big deal.

It was also Rachel Maddow's birthday Thursday. Happy belated birthday, Rachel!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team