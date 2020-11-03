Media Bites
Open Thread - Thank You, Rachel Maddow

Lawrence O'Donnell said what we all were thinking on Monday night. Rachel Maddow got us through the last four years.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
From the hand-off from Rachel Maddow to Lawrence O'Donnell Monday Night, November 2, 2020:

MADDOW: We will see you starting at 6:00 p.m. We will be here until the cows come home and the cows don't know the way home. Rest up. Big day. Do not be afraid. We got this. Now it's time for The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. Good evening, Lawrence.

O'DONNELL: Good evening, Rachel. I will be checking in from time to time tomorrow night with special concentration on the Senate races which are going to be very important.

And, Rachel, thank you.

And by that, I mean thank you for the last four years, because I will never forget at 10:00 p.m. on Election Night, I was at an anchor desk with Steve Schmidt and James Carville and they knew what was happening 25 minutes before everybody else did. I was sitting in that room and I kind of knew what was happening. I realized, "24 hours from now i'm going to have to do a show. And I don't know how to do it." But I also knew Rachel was going to have to go first, and so I -- I saw you go out there. I saw you go out there and do it. And when the time came, you turned and smiled to me, and that smile got me through that night, and that smile has gotten me through four years and you've gotten a lot of people through four years, Rachel. Thank you very much for getting us to where we will be tomorrow night.

MADDOW: You are very kind to say so. I don't deserve one iota of any of that, Lawrence, but it's very kind of you to say. And I do, you know, I do feel like -- I know you feel this way, too, it is an incredible honor to be able to be covering something this big and this important -- particularly with the colleagues that we have and the organization that we're in with all of its resources. But it does, you know, we're citizens, too. We're voters and we're citizens and we have feelings about all of these things. And there are moments like this when whatever is going on in terms of partisan division in the country, it does feel like we are better when we pull together. Both as colleagues and as citizens and as people who are scared about the next 24 hours. And being kind is one way to do that, so thank you.

Open thread below...

