Maddow's Review Of Trump's Rally: 'Pitiful And Scummy'

The handoff between Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell is often the best thing on MSNBC all day. And Monday night was no different, as the two hosts traded reviews of Donald Trump's weekend rally in Ohio.

Lawrence noted that his guest that evening is Congressman Tim Ryan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for US Senate from Ohio. Ryan's star got a huge boost from the fact that Traitor Trump singled him out for attack at the Lorain County Fair Grounds in Wellington, Ohio. (Yeah.) Every other Democrat is now in last place compared to the one Trump singled out.

Rachel Maddow noted what a sign of failure that is for Trump: "It also just like, you know, and political combat, it's one thing to like, kind of size up the relative political size of each of the contenders and like, Trump taking the shots at Congressman Ryan, obviously, as you say, it says something about his chances of winning that Senate seat. But you look at Trump right now it's like, yeah, so, did you still want to go to Ohio once you learn that your business was probably gonna get indicted the Tuesday afterwards? You know [laughs] when he's worried about what he's got on his plate right now, it's so pitiful and scummy, that for him to be spending his time gallivanting around trying to pick fights with people who have much brighter political futures than he does, that says something as well."

Lawrence noted that another guest, Kurt Andersen, and other Trump watchers could tell you that a rally, any rally, is better for Trump (and more predictable) than facing reality. "...of course Donald Trump wanted to go to Ohio, more than ever, to kind of change the subject and get away from the truth of his life which is the ever-tightening darkness of the world of indictments."

Maddow didn't hold back. "Good luck. You know, when he was president, and when he could like maneuver the US government into doing stupid stuff in order to change the subject, he could be reckless enough as president that he could change the subject away from whatever his latest fear in consequence of his actions was. That was one thing. Now it's just like a dude yelling in the parking lot, sorry. If they will get indicted, that would be a bigger story, than "guy yelling in a parking lot."

You said it, Rachel.