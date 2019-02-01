Womp Womp! Being POTUS Is Hurting Trump's Bottom Line!

The hand-off from The Rachel Maddow Show to Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell is often a fun convo, and Thursday night was no exception.

Apparently Donald Trump finds being the so-called president to be a money loser for him.

Womp womp.

Lawrence read the excerpt from the New York Times interview, where "he again reminisced about his life as a businessman and mused about the money he has lost since assuming the presidency."

“This is, this is one of the great losers of all time,” Mr. Trump said. “You know, fortunately, I don’t need money. This is one of the great losers of all time.”

Check out the look on Rachel's face when Lawrence notes that "Mike Pence is ready."

LAWRENCE: You don't need the tax returns, Rachel. He said he's losing money. RACHEL: It's just -- I can just see the "presidential challenge coin" right now. President Donald Trump. One of the great money losers of all time. And then with the dates of his presidency on it. I would buy that trinket...for good money! LAWRENCE: I'm sure he's going to show us all the tax returns of the companies and his personal tax returns that prove what a loser this presidency thing has been for the Trump businesses. RACHEL: Well, you know what? He does have an option. It's not a mandatory job. Nobody's forcing him to stay in it if it really does suck that bad. LAWRENCE: Mike Pence looks ready to go. He always does.

I love Rachel's idea for a "presidential challenge coin," but for pure tackiness I don't think you can top the original: