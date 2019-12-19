For The First Time In His Life, Trump Is Held Accountable

This moment from last night's MSNBC coverage is worth noting. Chris Hayes on Donald Trump:

CHRIS HAYES: ...This is someone who skirted the edge of the law for 40 or 50 years, the settlement in Atlantic City, the civil suit after civil suit. He's been associated with people who have gone to jail. There've been a lot of sketchy transactions in his property. He's moved through the world never having to face any kind of fundamental accountability for his actions, his ethics or his character until the vote right there went over. This is the first time in the man's life that he is facing any kind of concrete judgment on the nature of his behavior ever.

Others had a similar take:

Trump also had a "Benghazi", in Niger, but there was no partisan investigation.



Trump also lied about an affair, but there was no impeachment for that.



Trump has gotten away with things no other President could. It's a crime that he wasn't held accountable before.#Impeached45 — JRehling (@JRehling) December 19, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Seems like people have a spring in their step because the President was held accountable for his reckless behavior. … I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus" pic.twitter.com/Xy0ru76uFJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 19, 2019