For The First Time In His Life, Trump Is Held Accountable

Chris Hayes notes that impeachment marks the first time EVER that Trump is held publically accountable for his actions.
By Frances Langum
54 min ago
This moment from last night's MSNBC coverage is worth noting. Chris Hayes on Donald Trump:

CHRIS HAYES: ...This is someone who skirted the edge of the law for 40 or 50 years, the settlement in Atlantic City, the civil suit after civil suit. He's been associated with people who have gone to jail. There've been a lot of sketchy transactions in his property. He's moved through the world never having to face any kind of fundamental accountability for his actions, his ethics or his character until the vote right there went over. This is the first time in the man's life that he is facing any kind of concrete judgment on the nature of his behavior ever.

