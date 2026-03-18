Trump Turns Dying Congressman Into A Punchline

During a televised Kennedy Center board meeting, a rambling Trump egged on Mike Johnson to discuss Rep. Neil Dunn's dire health situation and by doing so turned it into a mockery of the man, highlighting his insensitivity when he exclaimed Dunn would be "dead by June," which wasn't public knowledge. At the time, anyway.

Trying to turn Dunn into a hero did not diminish the assault on his personal health information.

When Trump blurted out like a baboon that Rep. Dunn would be dead by June, it was the only time ineffective Speaker 'MAGA Mike' Johnson voiced a concern about something nasty or untrue Trump said.

Trump used Dunn's terminal diagnosis to turn it into a lame, joke-filled routine about the slim majority the Republicans hold in the House. In a blink of an eye it veered into la-la land when he claimed White House doctors had basically cured him.

JOHNSON: And they had a conversation and the president mentioned in the course of the conversation, you know how to get my doctors involved. And they did. And within a within a number of hours, they took him to Walter Reed emergency surgery. The man has a new lease on life. He acts like he's 30 years younger and he walked into the conference meeting and we thought we'd seen a ghost. And I spoke with him over the weekend and he's encouraged and thankful and he thanks the president for his leadership and intervention. - TRUMP: I realized I have doctors in the White House, the White House doctors are incredible. And I said, I have to call them. And I called the two doctors. They're both great. And they immediately went over to see the congressman. And he was on the operating table like two hours later. And it was a long operation. They gave him more stents and more everything that you can have. I think he's got everything that you could possibly have. And they called up. They said, sir, I think you'll be fine. I said, you got to be kidding. He said, I think you'll be fine. JOHNSON: It's incredible, he has a new lease on life.

Trump is such a sociopath, he had no empathy for a dying man and used his ailment to exalt his narcissistic ego.

Did Trump's doctors miraculously cure Rep. Dunn?

Any televised event starring Demented Donald must be highlighted by some Trump minion groveling at his feet and glorifying his mere presence.

This was supposed to be a Kennedy Center board meeting, (I refuse to call it the Trump Kennedy Center) but it turned into a typical shitshow led by Trump.