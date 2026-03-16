'He'll Be Dead By June': Trump Shares Grim Prognosis For Congressman

Our Sociopath-in-Chief, who doesn't know how to react around humans, let slip that an ailing Congressman is probably going to die soon. But that's life, and Republicans need his vote, so he's still coming to work, like a trooper.

Or something along those lines.

Source: The Independent

President Donald Trump on Monday left House Speaker Mike Johnson and others visibly shocked by revealing private medical information about a House Republican while television cameras broadcast the scene. Trump was speaking during an impromptu press conference — where he was expected to field a few questions about the ongoing Iran War — before a scheduled lunch with Kennedy Center board members, when he began praising the way House Speaker Mike Johnson has managed to keep his majority together despite having only a two-vote margin since earlier this year. Seated between Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, whom Trump had earlier revealed is battling early-stage breast cancer, he asked the Speaker about one GOP member who was “very ill.” Johnson replied that Florida Representative Neal Dunn had been suffering from “real health challenges” and a “pretty grim diagnosis” while still showing up to work and voting, calling him “a real champion and a patriot.” Trump then interjected to ask about Dunn’s diagnosis before revealing, unprompted, that it had been “a terminal diagnosis.” “He would be dead by June,” said Trump, prompting Johnson to jump back in, more than a bit surprised. ”Ok, that wasn’t public,” Johnson said.