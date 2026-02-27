Mike Johnson Urges Rep With 'Terminal Diagnosis' To Remain In Congress

Speaker Johnson told a room full of GOP donors that Rep. Neal Dunn may have a terminal diagnosis, but he encourages him to keep working anyway.
Credit: House.gov/Getty Inages
By Ed ScarceFebruary 27, 2026

Republicans, with 218 members in the House of Representatives, can't afford to lose even one to early retirement. So Neal Dunn has to come to work, even if it kills him.

Source: Florida Politics

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn’s Office says he will not leave before the end of his term.

“Congressman Dunn announced last month he will not be seeking re-election. As a dedicated public servant, he will remain in Congress to represent his constituents through the end of this term,” said Communications Director Eleanor Railsback.

The Panama City Republican announced in January he would not seek another term in office, but rumors persisted more recently about whether he would leave much sooner.

That news earlier this month created shockwaves, particularly among Republican leadership when the GOP holds a narrow 218 to 214 seat majority in the U.S. House.

Speaker Mike Johnson has publicly said he would prefer Dunn stay in office until a new Congress is sworn in next year.

“I’ve encouraged him to stay and be part of this, and I think he wants to do that. And so you have to ask him all the circumstances,” Johnson told reporters on Feb. 11.

The all-important GOP donors were given the sobering news.

