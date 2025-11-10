Coward Mike Johnson Holds 6 Minute Presser; Refuses Questions On ACA

Jebus Johnson hustled out of the briefing as if his pants were on fire.
By John AmatoNovember 10, 2025

Mike Johnson fled his press conference after he spoke for roughly six minutes, with none of his usual colleagues beside him, and refused to answer any questions about health care and the ACA subsidies after the Senate agreed to reopen the government.

Since the government shutdown, Jebus Johnson's press briefings have been over 40 minutes, with a cadre of his House colleagues speaking to the press and blaming all their woes on the Democratic party, but not today.

Watch how he rushes off after thanking Senate Democrats and refusing to take any responsibility for the shutdown.

JOHNSON: This has gone on too long.

Too many people have suffered. It's long overdue.

That's the update I wanted to give you this morning.

There are probably lots of questions, but I'm going to get a lot of my own questions answered later today.

So stay tuned for more.

Thanks so much.

The usual loquacious Johnson was apparently mummified over the weekend. He refused to answer any questions from the press and fled like his pants were on fire.

Making Americans suffer has been part of their plan.

Is he nervous that some of his colleagues will force an Epstein files vote?

