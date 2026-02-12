AG Pam Bondi, Trump's Feverish Dancing Monkey, Goes Viral

And yes, we're still talking about the Epstein files.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 12, 2026

If you must watch Pam Bondi's "testimony" before Congress, watching a late night comedian is probably the least toxic version for your brain to absorb. I will say, though, that the amount of prep that went into her remarks, including a FUCKING BURN BOOK with nasty comments about each Democratic member, shows how very worried Trump is.

“This hearing has been on the books for weeks,“ Kimmel said in his Wednesday monologue. ”But the stakes were especially high for Pam because there are reports that Trump was complaining about her for not doing enough to punish his enemies or administer his enemas.“

“So Pam Bondi, with the Trump-Epstein files front and center now, had to butter that biscuit as bigly as she could.”

He showed a supercut of Bondi’s insults while effusively praising Trump’s presidency. “He is the most transparent president in the nation’s history,” she insisted.

“That’s right. He’s so transparent, you had to black out his name like 1,000 times," Kimmel retorted.

He ended on a serious note.

“Seriously, there’s nothing to defend here. This Department of Justice is hiding the names of people who are not victims. Why are they doing that? If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding names?” he asked.

“That’s it. That’s the only question anybody needs to ask. It’s maddening.”

Discussion

