Plaskett Claps Back; Throws Document In Republican's Face

During a hearing on the "Weaponization of the Federal Government," the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), took no crap and threw a document back in the face of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) after he callously walked over and dropped it in front of her.

To set the table, the ranking member castigated all three Republican witnesses Chairman Jim Jordan put on this morning. In her opening statement, she singled out Louisana Attorney General Jeff Landry for refusing to join fifty other Attorneys General to condemn the insurrection on January 6.

Apparently, Jeff Landry is too busy amplifying Falun Gong's "Epoch Times" on Twitter to take a stand in favor of free and fair elections in the United States.

Democrats on the Committee were furious that Chairman Jordan excused his witnesses from being examined by the Democrats, which gave liberty to rambling, unchallenged, fact-free, MAGA-style opinions over censorship, Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci, and the Biden administration.

Later in the proceedings, Rep. Johnson wanted to enter into the record a letter written AG Landry, about decrying violence on both sides to try and upend Plaskett's earlier remarks.

"Another thing we can't examine because he's not here," Plaskett said.

"You can examine it. It's a document," Jim Jordan replied.



"No, examine him for what he wrote and the intent behind it," Plaskett replied.

To be an asshole, Mike Johnson then got up from his seat, walked over to Plaskett, and dropped the letter in front of her. He then scurried away.

Rep. Plaskett immediately got up from her seat, stomped over, and threw the document back into Johnson's face.

Nobody messes with Stacey Plaskett.