Rep. Plaskett Smacks Rep. Matt Gaetz, Threatens Criminal Referral

Listen, people have no business making fun of me for being a politics nerd, because days like these are filled with wonder and drama. The added bonus is we get to cheer for heroes and heroines who exist in real life, and chose as their professions a job that involves eradicating the moral rot that oozes out of every pore of the Republican party.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett is today's after-lunch example. She went right to the heart of things, asking Michael Cohen what his position was with the GOP until roughly 8 months ago. Answer? VICE CHAIR OF THE RNC FINANCE COMMITTEE.

REP. PLASKETT: You were VICE. CHAIR. (pause) Of finance. (pause) Of the REPUBLICAN (turns head to face her Republican colleagues)(pause)(turns back to Cohen) National Committee, right?

Man, it was a thing of beauty. But then, she got down into it about slimeball extraordinaire, Rep. Matt Gaetz.

On behalf of the many members here who have expressed to your family our apologies to your family. I want to apologize for the inappropriate comments and tweets that have been made by other members of this body, and as a former prosecutor and as former counsel on House ethics, I think at the very least, there should be a referral to the Ethics Committee of witness intimidation and tampering under U.S.C. 1512 of my colleague, Matt Gaetz and maybe, possibly him being referred to a criminal prosecution, so I want to put that on the record.

Slimeball Gaetz slid into the hearings today just as they began, so hopefully he was there to hear this. Who knows, though, since we now have word he is under investigation by the Florida State Bar for what he was so happy to call "witness TESTING" yesterday.

NEW: Matt Gaetz Under Investigation By Florida State Bar Over Michael Cohen Threat. ⁦@samstein⁩ ⁦@lachlan⁩ report https://t.co/dE2apZU14x — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 27, 2019

ANYWHO, lots of twitter love coming Rep. Plaskett's way. Rightfully so. Thank you for your service.