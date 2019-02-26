Matt Gaetz Threatens Michael Cohen On Twitter On The Eve Of His Congressional Testimony

The Deadline White House gang was aghast at the threat tweeted out by SITTING CONGRESSMAN Matt Gaetz while they were on the air — on the eve of Michael Cohen's testimony before an open session of Congress.

Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

Donny Deutsch, who is a friend of Cohen's, said, "This is a congressman. You are SCUM."

Aaron Blake, reporter for The Washington Post asked, "Was this just the congressman freelancing, or was this something, maybe somebody whispered in his ear and said he needed to put out there?...This is a very specific charge that, and maybe other people have heard things that I haven't, I hadn't heard of this one before, so where is this coming from? Certainly the fact that it comes out the day before Michael Cohen is delivering testimony in public on Wednesday is hard to dismiss as a coincidence. This is really pretty evident what he is trying to do, and that is to rattle Michael Cohen."

Nicolle Wallace drew connections between this and what The New York Times reported last week about the Mueller investigation, noting that Trump had encouraged Gaetz to keep up his attacks on Robert Mueller. She said of Gaetz, "He has played Trump's stooge before, in earlier episodes."

According to Mother Jones, despite the fact that Walter Shaub tweeted within minutes that Gaetz had just committed felony witness tampering, the Trump a$$-licking Congressman from Florida denied such a charge. He called it, instead, "witness testing."

Gaetz’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but the Florida Republican denied to a Vox reporter that he was tampering with a congressional witness. “I’m witness testing,” Gaetz said. “We still are allowed to test the veracity and character of witnesses, I think.”

Yeah, right. Let's see what Mueller calls it.

As always, Twitter had thoughts. My faves are the legal eagles.

1st q asked by @NicolleDWallace about this despicable tweet was "is this illegal?" Answer is it's likely witness threat, but q should be why is MOC allowed to act this way even if it wasn't a crime.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) February 26, 2019

A tweet in which a sitting member of Congress tries his hand at witness intimidation: https://t.co/tSdtKvgDjb — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 26, 2019

I’ll be making a phone call to the Speical Counsel today. In legal parlance, this is called blackmail and obstruction of justice, @mattgaetz. Are you trying to go to prison? Who tweets our their crimes? — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 26, 2019

And on Wikipedia, people had some fun:

haha. look what turned up on wikipedia. awesome. pic.twitter.com/G2Mrhtgwzz — mik nei 🌊 (@mik_nei) February 26, 2019

(for those without -20/20 vision, it's a Wikipedia entry for the term "Part-Time Job", which reads, "Sometime during 2019, Gaetz decided to do some federal witness tampering and blackmail on the side -- mistakenly believing, perhaps, that this is not a jailable criminal offense.")

Idk who did this to Matt Gaetz’s Wikipedia, but I would happily buy them a martini 🍸 #witnesstampering pic.twitter.com/iWNKuFrBNH — Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) February 26, 2019

Some went straight to Mueller.

Reported.

But not in the usual way.



(Will delete in a minute to avoid overwhelming the inbox.) pic.twitter.com/RINv1349rJ — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) February 26, 2019

As if Mueller wasn't aware of it a microsecond after the tweet was sent...