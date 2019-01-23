Michael Cohen Cancels Congressional Testimony After Threats From Trump And Giuliani

Michael Cohen released a statement Wednesday saying that his Congressional testimony scheduled for February 7th has been postponed due to threats against him and his family by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani. Here is Trump saying that Cohen should rat out his father-in-law.

And here is Rudy, just three days ago, saying that Congress should investigate Cohen's in-laws, not Donald Trump.

https://crooksandliars.com/2019/01/rudy-giuliani-smears-cohen-s-father-law

On January 14th, Congressional Democrats took the unprecedented step of warning Donald Trump not to tamper with witnesses scheduled to testify.

And now Michael Cohen is well and truly afraid, so he has bowed to the intimidation.

“Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date,” Lanny Davis wrote in a statement posted to Twitter by reporters.

"This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first," Davis concluded.

Witness tampering is a crime. Paul Manafort went to jail for less menacing gestures toward potential witnesses., as Ken Dilanian notes in the video above. The fact that Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani are doing it in public does not make it any less illegal. It just means there are receipts.

Lock them up.