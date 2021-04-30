Friday News Dump: Michael Cohen Predicts Rudy Will Flip On Trump, And Other News

Look at that smile on Michael Cohen's face!
"What I told him was that Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus," says Michael Cohen of Rudy Giuliani.
"We have no idea how expansive that this investigation is going to [be]... because Rudy's an idiot." pic.twitter.com/nzWNguf9t1
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2021
“Rudy has no interest in going to prison and spending the golden years of his life behind bars. That I’m certain of.”
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen predicted that one of the men who succeeded him, Rudy Giuliani, will eventually flip on Trump. https://t.co/ay7DL2vh8N
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 30, 2021
Michael Cohen, who shrewdly forecast that Trump would not allow a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the 2016 election, is now telling us that the buffoon who helped foment the Jan. 6 insurrection can now be expected to sing a different tune when asked about his former client.
— JohnFAndrews42 (@Andrews42F) April 29, 2021
"Rudy Giuliani knows that he's in big trouble," Michael Cohen says about the federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani. "He ran the Southern District of New York, he knows exactly the games that they play because he's the one that created that playbook." https://t.co/biqXSYbDvR
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 30, 2021
******************************************************
Democrats on Capitol Hill aren't giving up on adding a drug price overhaul to President Biden's infrastructure plan https://t.co/cAXKyIkEIY pic.twitter.com/4mUaMzBSSL
— POLITICO (@politico) April 30, 2021
Read this. It’s a journey into a godforsaken nightmare. And it’s hard not to think we would have faced at least some of this in the US if the previous president had been re-elected. https://t.co/fONFDTrJ1A
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 30, 2021
How the unevenness of America's democracy threatens to unravel it, by @baseballot, @elena___mejia and me:https://t.co/GnK08hqmfG
Or, in other words, how Republicans have harnessed political institutions to gain power without winning a majority of votes.
— Laura Bronner (@laurabronner) April 29, 2021
Madison Cawthorn on gun violence: People should have some kind of medical training and "maybe a tourniquet or some kind of bandages." So, in case of "terrorist attack or mass shooting, we can also fill those holes. I think it's the humane thing to do." https://t.co/lET8uFpkH5
— Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) April 28, 2021
Must-read from @willwilkinson forcefully rebutting conservative anti-democratic sympathies and defending the liberal conception of majoritarian democracy:https://t.co/jNHgRDvWKk
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 24, 2021
Perspective: Child welfare systems have long harmed Black children like Ma’Khia Bryant https://t.co/hIGSXZR9la
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 30, 2021
He’s violating DOD regulations by pretending to speak for the SEALs. https://t.co/HQmyPxYIfs
— VoteVets (@votevets) April 30, 2021
Whoever she is, she’ll undoubtedly be an elected congresswoman in Kentucky, Mississippi or Louisiana by 2024. https://t.co/2NQe6lDUvM
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 30, 2021
- "Rudy's an idiot. . .Rudy drinks too much. Rudy behaves in such an erratic manner. . .So do I think Rudy will give up Trump in a heartbeat? Absolutely." ~ Michael Cohen
- Does Giuliani's ex-atty & close friend John Pierce fall in the same boat?👀👇👀https://t.co/gIsD8gVNVb
— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) April 29, 2021
The U.S. witnessed a horrifying act of political violence during the insurrection, but these conditions didn't appear overnight. @PolReformNA's @AlexMStark and @natsecHeather on what we can learn from other countries about mitigating future violence https://t.co/heAaAlmQ7u
— New America (@NewAmerica) April 29, 2021
Today a story has been going around about a cluster of B.1.617 cases in Israel. This is the India-associated strain.
Unfortunately, this is in some places being spun as a possible example of vaccine escape. But the numbers suggest exactly the opposite! https://t.co/xDd3aUHV0K
— Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) April 30, 2021
A new QB-WR combo in Philly 💥 🍿
DeVonta Smith. Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/wxF1u9XRbm
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021
I had a great conversation with @chaunceydevega for @salon about the remarkable successes to date of @JoeBiden and where we go from here. We have our work cut out for us. I hope you will take the time to read it. https://t.co/FMeZ6p4dw2
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 29, 2021
Yikes. She’s gone all Q.
Instagram blocks account of celebrity Maine doctor who spreads vaccine disinformation https://t.co/7PN2lUQO6a
— Stephanie Helms (@sidhra) April 30, 2021
QAnon supporters listed a Philly judge as a speaker at their event. She says she’s not going. https://t.co/M9PJiXUe2U via @phillyinquirer
— Mustafa Rashed (@mustafarashed) April 30, 2021
On January 6th, pro-Trump rioters chanted "hang Mike Pence" after he certified the election results. Now Pence is ignoring insurrection and praising Trump again.
Pence may be ready to move on, but we're not. We need an insurrection commission.https://t.co/XlJGJoxZqI
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 30, 2021
It's remarkable how resonant this episode, which was specifically a Drudge parody when it aired 20 years ago, still is. pic.twitter.com/ZDU1tGpnTK
— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) April 30, 2021
“By guiding the public toward the notion trillions of dollars in investment will yield millions of new jobs & make life better—and that that’s not radical but rather reasonable—all the talk of jobs, jobs, jobs may really come to represent a path forward.”https://t.co/Wrk0gIaDXG
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) April 30, 2021
At #Florida school that banned teachers from getting #coronavirus vaccinations, the owners made guests wrap their shoes in Saran wrap, covered windows to block "5G radiation" & donated to #Trump. https://t.co/RrJARFSyER via @Colleen_Wright & @NickNehamas
— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) April 30, 2021
"We had that conversation about how the first ones to fight al Qaeda were the passengers on Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. God knows how many lives they saved, but they killed themselves for the western world...That was why we went."https://t.co/rZJVsVCPwE
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2021
Me: I don’t now if we’re seeing the makings of a Cold War II. I do know, however, that 20th-century history suggests that internal threats can be dampened, or pacified, once the electorate sees that unity is necessary in the national interest. https://t.co/dTeYTTfAR4
— John Stoehr's Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) April 30, 2021
A Texas woman has been charged with a felony for not returning a VHS tape of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' that was rented over 20 years ago. https://t.co/88ds9pQKRI
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 30, 2021
DEPT. OF 'TRA LA, IT'S ALMOST MAY'
A stunning cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria captured by photographer Peter Maier. Full video: https://t.co/aKm827EDZc pic.twitter.com/2zJAvCBHgD
— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) April 25, 2021
— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) April 28, 2021
A joke from Tanner... pic.twitter.com/A13ukv2HV1
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 26, 2021
when you're not getting the attention you deserve
(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/B8UzFGN5gu
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 26, 2021
when I bought a new carpet, my dog became a shark. pic.twitter.com/LrEaCcAJId
— The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@FeelGoodPage11) April 26, 2021
Real life hoverboard.
$20k. https://t.co/U96f2xEUGjpic.twitter.com/bKTrDaNQfv
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 24, 2021
Holy fuck. pic.twitter.com/1HptTm2pn3
— Jamie Gnuman197... (@Jamie24272184) April 23, 2021
How to deal with car jackers... pic.twitter.com/qNHoB7THtw
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 30, 2021
— Possum Every Hour (@PossumEveryHour) April 30, 2021
You know what tomorrow is? May Day! Have a great weekend!