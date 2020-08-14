Friday News Dump: Michael Cohen Knows Where The Bodies Are Buried, And Other News

I look forward to hearing Rachel Maddow read the rest to us:
Michael Cohen released the forward of his upcoming book on working for the president, which says it details scandalous actions that include setting up a back channel to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and lying to Trump’s wife about his sexual infidelities. https://t.co/5Npr1TBSlS
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 13, 2020
Michael Cohen: "From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump's clandestine lovers, I wasn't just a witness to the president's rise—I was [a]... participant."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 14, 2020
“I know where the skeletons are buried,” he writes, “because I was the one who buried them.” https://t.co/7eSTIvW4oi
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 14, 2020
.@NatashaBertrand on Michael Cohen's book: “It’s pretty remarkable how much the Trump administration doesn’t want this book to come out, to the point that a judge last month said this is something I’ve never seen in my two decades of being on the bench.” https://t.co/m9IqGMJ35P
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 14, 2020
Michael Cohen says he lied to first lady Melania Trump to cover up her husband's sexual infidelities and that Trump tasked him with creating a "secret back channel" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/kv26iFu9jm
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 14, 2020
“Trump will never leave office peacefully.” Michael Cohen.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 14, 2020
****************************
Speaking of pathetic old men:
Kamala Harris is such an aggressive personality that she will quickly join Pelosi and Schumer in dominating Biden. As Biden grows weaker and weaker the election will focus on Harris’ radical left positions and her ruthless use of government power to impose radical values.
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 12, 2020
"Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” –@DollyParton on supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests.
Check out the full cover story here: https://t.co/AN9zNk1dRX pic.twitter.com/Oe1ZfZAl2t
— billboard (@billboard) August 14, 2020
INBOX: Next week’s Democratic National Convention will feature musical performances by “Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more.”
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 14, 2020
Carl Sagan, 1995 pic.twitter.com/wtINNhmhjD
— Linda Stone (@LindaStone) August 6, 2020
Per my dad, a devoted USPS employee – here's what's being done in the name of "efficiency": pic.twitter.com/S84JO2EhAY
— Daniel Rice (@daniel_b_rice) August 14, 2020
My wife went to the post office earlier when she came home she told me that the clerk told her that if she knew of any one voting by mail, tell them not to mail it but take it in to the registrar's office.
He said they're trying to tell everyone, he said it's bad.
— N.D. Pendent * BLACK LIVES MATTER * (@NPendent) August 13, 2020
NEW DEETS: DeJoy is in frequent contact with top Republican Party officials and met with the president in the Oval Office last week in advance of a tense meeting that DeJoy had with Pelosi and Schumer.https://t.co/pu2P7O9JbF
— Matea Gold (@mateagold) August 14, 2020
If ANYTHING I have EVER done has given you ANY joy or made you think, PLEASE RETWEET this video for me....which has made me beyond happy today.pic.twitter.com/Kh6XNVX6vQ>https://t.co/0vrJWZ4ayQ
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 13, 2020
This article that lets a bunch of Republicans anonymously claim that Kevin McCarthy is putting Trump's interests over their own seems to have forgotten to ask the same Republicans how they didn't do the same w/their impeachment vote. https://t.co/4ajDOi5N1t
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 14, 2020
Campus cop whines after she’s fired for putting ‘KKK member’ in her Twitter bio: ‘Not one person had my back’ https://t.co/2OXSnjwLsw
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 14, 2020
Meanwhile at the Baltic Sea in Germanypic.twitter.com/tfUdnyXBad
— Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) August 13, 2020
NEW: Financial disclosures reveal USPS chief Louis DeJoy's business entanglements, which experts say are likely a major conflict of interest. He has a $30m stake in a USPS contractor, and he bought Amazon stock options after joining Trump's administration. https://t.co/L5tZmiuLoJ
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) August 12, 2020
Labor Department lawyer says Eugene Scalia improperly intervened in pay discrimination case against tech giant Oracle—a big Trump supporter. She said Scalia sought settlement for under $40 million. Expert witness said Oracle could owe $800 million backpay.https://t.co/I4VctKzjLK pic.twitter.com/FFLTXiswnl
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) August 14, 2020
“He has simply crossed lines that no one would even conceive of crossing in the past”
"Resemble[s] the early days of a police state"
"We haven’t woken up to the significance of what we are seeing, frankly”@RonBrownstein's striking new read: https://t.co/d78SC7SQWF
— Nora Kelly Lee (@nora_kelly) August 14, 2020
Veterans like @Sky_Lee_1 served our country & shouldn't have to wait. But Pres Trump & Postmaster General DeJoy's delays are slowing VA meds for hundreds of thousand of vets! We must #SaveThePostOffice pic.twitter.com/ZfKcK2hLpJ
— usmailnotforsale (@usmailnot4sale) August 13, 2020
Huge group of workers from Minsk tractor plant marching to Independence Square. “We are not 20 people, we are 16,000,” reads the sign. That’s a reference to Lukashenko, who dismissed protests, saying they were just 20 people. pic.twitter.com/LZt1S5DVCE
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 14, 2020
📺 NEW VIDEO
Empty stadiums. Empty restaurants. Empty theaters. Full hospitals. Mass graves.
The legacy of Donald Trump. #TrumpEmptiedStadiums pic.twitter.com/NQEY1wO6SD
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 14, 2020
“He is a f&*king moron.” - Rex Tillerson, Trump’s former Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/ZbsJ9300mu
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 14, 2020
According to @nytimes the Emiratis are now saying that they only meant that they’d delayed annexation until after the November election, & the rest is up to Biden. So it’s the Deal of the Final Quarter of 2020.https://t.co/q8mQL2FqCu pic.twitter.com/A3jJHjjdjO
— Tamara Cofman Nasty Wittes (@tcwittes) August 14, 2020
really unfortunate for fox & friends that they happened to run that song after this ad pic.twitter.com/FYsVz41KwA
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 14, 2020
He is tremendous at ensuring folk are stayin' alive. pic.twitter.com/CSdQU0LWyj
— Martin Williams (@Martin1Williams) August 14, 2020
Trump campaign and RNC is reportedly working on a comprehensive legal strategy to challenge the election after Nov. 3 https://t.co/tPbq4eLzDI pic.twitter.com/8p76EBVes3
— Christopher Mims (@mims) August 14, 2020
In this episode I explain the secrets of Qanon’s takeover of the GOP.
All of them. https://t.co/xzx9YwPLVE
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 14, 2020
The funeral for #CannonHinnant was held last night as police work to figure out why a neighbor shot & killed him as he rode his bike outside his father's home. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses. 🙏 #FOX35 @fox35orlando https://t.co/gTmIPhU02w
— Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) August 14, 2020
The Postal Service has informed states that they’ll need to pay first-class 55-cent postage to mail ballots to voters, rather than the normal 20-cent bulk rate. That nearly triples the per-ballot cost.https://t.co/d9bsW7pM05
— The American Prospect (@TheProspect) August 8, 2020
Who will join Rep. Davids? Democrats, step up https://t.co/SEYoqd65ug
— ndweiss, Space Force Rehab (@11tulips) August 14, 2020
“Well I’ve got some red meat for ya...”
Can’t make it up... pic.twitter.com/MeNnZmEsCx
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 14, 2020
Today is the opening of the 'Black voices for Trump' office in Tallahassee. Do you notice anything strange? Look closely. pic.twitter.com/A7stxfSgLm
— RacerxJax 🌈 (@RacerxJax) August 13, 2020
If you shared a story about protesters burning Bibles, congratulations: you just got conscripted into being a soldier in Russia’s disinformation war against America.
NO SOUP FOR YOU https://t.co/W7ZyJrcQ9f
— IT'S MY COUNTRY AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO (@Litzz11) August 11, 2020
DEPT. OF 'DEAR LORD IF WE CAN JUST MAKE IT THROUGH THE NEXT 81 DAYS'
.@chrissyteigen and @johnlegend are having another baby!!!! 😍💕💖 pic.twitter.com/iHEDr4Daty
— MTV (@MTV) August 13, 2020
Little Man is jammin with the big folks. Some people are just born with it...pic.twitter.com/2k1B8FIf3l
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 8, 2020
My kind of pool party. pic.twitter.com/GV7eaptlCo
— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) August 14, 2020
💫Baby Elephant 🐘 is taking bath 🛀. pic.twitter.com/OTN59p3IyK
— Adeel Speaks (@MAdeelIq) August 11, 2020
This adorable baby's reaction to meeting a puppy... 😩 pic.twitter.com/oTXWVNlJQg
— People (@people) August 14, 2020
Nervous kitty finding a comforting place while at the vet
via: unnaturalorder#cats #catsofinstagram #cat #catlover #catlovers #meow #kittens pic.twitter.com/V5StRXTH1Q
— Cats Footprint (@catsfootprint) August 13, 2020
me and the boys grabbing a 3am snack🐹😎 pic.twitter.com/bNEBJBksgk
— PIG PAPA (@GUINEAPIG_PAPA) August 10, 2020
Have a wonderful weekend and don't forget your masks!