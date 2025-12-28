Michigan Republican Denies Funding For Building Named After His Father

When Republican state Rep. Jim DeSana voted to cut project funding by $645 million, he also inadvertently also cut $2 million earmarked for a new roof for the James R. DeSana Center for Arts, a building named after his father.
Michigan Republican Denies Funding For Building Named After His Father
Credit: GOP House/Wikipedia
By Ed ScarceDecember 28, 2025

Stupid is as stupid does.

Now the small city of Wyandotte, Michigan, just outside Detroit, is left scrambling to come up with the money for the necessary repairs for its arts center, a building recognized in the National Register of Historic Places.

Source: Detroit News

Lansing — When Republican state Rep. Jim DeSana voted earlier this month to cut $645 million in work project funding, he unknowingly axed about $2 million in state funding meant to repair the roof of a building named after his father.

The Carleton lawmaker, who recently launched a Lansing version of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was one of 16 Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee to vote in favor of roughly $645 million in cuts to work projects on Dec. 10.

Included in those $645 million in cuts was a $63.5 million line item for infrastructure grants; one of those infrastructure projects was a $2 million grant for the James R. DeSana Center for Arts and Culture for "historic rehabilitation project."

DeSana said he was informed by his cousin, Wyandotte Mayor Robert DeSana, that the grant for the DeSana Center had been caught up in the cuts.
"We've always known there's good and bad expenditures in what we clawed back," Rep. Jim DeSana said. "It's just very ironic, I guess."

"It's just very ironic, I guess." What's ironic is that people actually vote for people like Jim DeSana.

