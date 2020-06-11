Politics
Senate Committee Passes Resolution To Rename Bases Named After Confederate Generals

Trump has threatened a veto of any such attempt.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Well, hush my mouth. CNN is reporting that last night, the Senate Armed Services Committee (led by Republicans, I'll remind you) seems to have defied Trump The Racist Chump and adopted a resolution to push for the renaming the American military bases that were named after Confederate generals. Via Roll Call:

The committee adopted an amendment to the annual Pentagon policy bill that gives the Defense Department three years to remove the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military assets, according to a source familiar with the closed-door proceedings.

The language, adopted by voice vote as President Donald Trump preemptively threatened to veto any defense bill that did just that, affects massive bases like Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Benning in Georgia. But it also goes further and includes everything from ships to streets on Defense Department property.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren offered the provision, which she previewed on Twitter.

Probably an empty gesture for Republicans, since Trump has already said he will veto it.

Personally, I'm all for leaving the names. Bragg, Benning, and Hood were really disastrous generals, so incompetent that they contributed greatly to the Union victory -- and that victory should be brought up as often as possible. I'm sick of coddling those who want to honor seditious traitors to our country.

You lost. Get over it.

